Highway 114 Reopens in Southlake After Two-Car Crash CCTV Video Footage

In this article, we are going to investigate a piece of viral news. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about this case our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about this case. Follow us till the end to know all the information about this case. Keep reading this article to know all the details related to this case. Come let’s find out all the details about this case. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Drivers in Southlake dealt with some backed-up traffic Friday morning as they headed to work. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case. Let us tell you the accident’s reason has not been revealed yet now. We will tell you moreover details about the news and this news we will share in the next section of the article.

Highway 114 Reopens in Southlake

Friday morning, there was a two-car crash involving an 18-wheeler westbound on Highway 114 near the Kimball on-ramp in Southlake. As of 7: 30 a.m. all westbound lanes of Highway 114 were closed near Kimball. At 9:47 a.m. Highway 114 had been reopened, Southlake DPS said. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

There was a two-car crash involving an 18-wheeler westbound on Highway 114 near the Kimball on-ramp, according to the Southlake Department of public safety. This is near Gateway Chruch and Dragon Stadium. We will update you about the case once we have the information from the correct source. If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.