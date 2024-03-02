Highway 12 Accident: Two People Taken To Hospital After Crash CCTV Video Footage

The recent viral news is coming that, 2 people are injured after involving in a fatal crash. The incident happened on Highway 12. The crash news has gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People are coming on the internet and looking for the circumstances surrounding the crash. As we know crash cases are increasing day by day all over the world. Most of the people lost their lives after the crash. Currently, the Highway 12 crash left everyone shocked and disbelief. If you are searching for the same then you are on the right page. Stay tuned for more information.

As we earlier mentioned the crash took place on Highway 12. According to the Washington State Patrol statement, there were a total of two vehicles involved in this crash. The official received the two-vehicle crash details and arrived on US-12. After the investigation, it was found that two people were injured in this crash. If you are searching for the identification of the victims let us inform you that as of now there is no information available about the victims. As of now, it is only known that there were only two vehicles were involved in the fatal crash and both were traveling the different cars. Learn more in the next section.

As per the Washington State Patrol reports, a Hyundai Tuscon and Jeep Wrangler were involved in this crash. According to the first responder, the Hyundai Tuscon driver lost control and failed to take the right turn at Highway 12 and Mapleway Road. On the other side, the Jeep Wrangler was driving towards the westbound. After that, the Hyundai Tuscon was hit with a Jeep Wrangler causing of fatal crash. It is unknown how much the vehicle was damaged in this crash but both drivers were injured. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

Imminently, the Washington State Patrol officers responded to the incident place and rescued both drivers from the danger. Just then, the driver was rushed to Multicare Yakima for the injuries treatment. The Hyundai Tuscon was driven by a 75-year-old man. The case was filed against the Hyundai Tuscon 75-year-old driver and the charges are still pending. The Washington State Patrol is actively working on the case and locating whether drugs or alcohol were involved. The specific details about the crash and the circumstances that caused it have not yet been revealed by the local authorities. Keep following the Dekh News for more updates.