Highway 12 Accident: Two Receive Life Threatening Injuries in Crash, CCTV Video

In this article we will talk about a tragic accident that happened recently and the news of this accident is trending on top news channels. It is coming to light that two people have been badly injured and have suffered life-threatening injuries. It was a collision between two vehicles and the news of this incident is trending on the internet and many social media pages. Various types of questions are coming into people’s minds and many are visiting online platforms to know more about this incident, so we created this article and shared every single information in detail.

According to exclusive sources, it was a fatal head-on accident that occurred on Saturday 11 November 2023, at 7:52 pm on US Highway 12 between Kerkhoven and Murdock. The Minnesota State Patrol also said the two vehicles collided head-on, causing a fatal crash. The two victims were identified as 20-year-old Salena Morales and 68-year-old Mark Urban. Both people were badly injured and were admitted to hospital for treatment. The news of this incident is making waves on the internet and is continuously trending on social media pages. Nevertheless, there are still some details yet to be shared, so keep reading…

Highway 12 Accident

Both vehicles were identified as a Chevy Trailblazer and a westbound Jeep Liberty. Reportedly, the hit-and-run accident occurred when Morales’ Chevy Trailblazer, traveling eastbound, crossed the center line and collided with Urban’s westbound Jeep Liberty. After the incident, both victims were taken to CentraCare-St. He is undergoing treatment at Cloud Hospital. Another person was involved, Urban’s passenger, Danielle Lund. The passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to CentraCare-Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. The exact reason behind this accident has not been revealed yet and information about this incident is also limited. Officials are continuing their investigation. Keep reading to know more.

Following the incident, deputies received information and responded to the scene along with the Murdock Fire Department, Kerkhoven Fire Department, Benson Fire Department, Lifelink 3, Kerkhoven Ambulance, and Murdock Ambulance. Reportedly, all three victims were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not involved at the time. We have shared all the details about this incident above in this article and we will update our article when we get more information. The investigation is ongoing and soon the reason behind this accident will become clear. Keep following dekhnews.com to get articles on the latest news topics.