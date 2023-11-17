Highway 169 Accident: One Dead After Crash in Hibbing CCTV Video Footage

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating a Fatality report following an accident on Highway 169 in Hibbing. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The Minnesota State Patrol reported one fatality in the accident. According to investigators, the incident occurred as a commercial truck crossed Highway 169 from Grace Road. Subsequently, a Prius traveling south on Highway 169 collided with the truck. The sole occupant of the Prius, a 54-year-old woman from Hibbing, lost her life in the collision. The truck driver emerged unharmed. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time. The collision took place in the vicinity of Hibbing and Chisholm, with emergency vehicles currently at the scene.

Impaired driving, distracted driving, failure to use seat belts, and speeding stand as the primary contributors to traffic fatalities in Minnesota. Annually, numerous lives are lost in crashes across the state. The Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS OTS) offers comprehensive statistics on crashes and various traffic safety matters. A total of 138,057 motor vehicles and 181,663 individuals were involved in these crashes. Among them, 29,981 individuals sustained injuries, and 411 lost their lives. On a daily basis, there is an average of 205 accidents, 82 injuries, and at least one fatality. Out of these incidents, 3,634 were alcohol-related, resulting in 2,203 injuries and 137 fatalities.

Highway 169 Accident

Despite Minnesota maintaining an average seat belt use rate of 94%, the 411 deaths marked a 13.9% increase from 2014. The estimated economic cost of car accidents in Minnesota for 2015 amounted to $1,773,219,300.00, averaging a daily cost of $4,858,135.00. In comparison, alcohol-related crashes incurred a cost of approximately $285,118,600.00. Pedestrian-involved crashes saw an 11% surge, reaching a total of 911 accidents resulting in pedestrian injury or death.

This marks the highest level in Minnesota since 2008, with 41 of these incidents leading to pedestrian fatalities—an increase from 17 in the preceding year. Among the casualties, 68% were male pedestrians, accounting for 53% of all injuries. Urban areas witnessed 92% of these accidents. There were 11,184 crashes involving at least one senior citizen, defined in Minnesota as being at least 65 years of age. Motor vehicle accidents resulted in the death of 99 seniors, marking an increase from 82 in the previous year. These accidents were evenly distributed across the calendar year, with approximately 26% occurring during the winter months of November to January.