Highway 17 Crash: 8 Injured, 1 Dead in 2-vehicle Accident Near Ravenel

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 near Ravenel resulted in 1 fatality and 8 injuries. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is currently probing a fatal collision that led to the closure of a section of Highway 17 on Saturday night. The two-vehicle crash occurred just before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 near St. Paul Station 4, situated outside the town of Ravenel, as reported by the sheriff’s office on Twitter. Deputies reported one fatality and eight individuals sustaining injuries in the collision, with most of the injuries being minor. Authorities mentioned that the road was reopened shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

In 2021, there were 39,508 fatal motor vehicle accidents in the United States, leading to 42,939 fatalities. This translated to a death rate of 12.9 per 100,000 individuals and 1.37 per 100 million miles traveled. The fatality rate per 100,000 people varied from 5.7 in Rhode Island to 26.2 in Mississippi. Similarly, the death rate per 100 million miles traveled ranged from 0.71 in Massachusetts to 2.08 in South Carolina.

8 Injured, 1 Dead in 2-vehicle Accident

Across states, the types of motor vehicle crash fatalities exhibited variations. For instance, Wyoming recorded the highest proportion of deaths involving SUV and pickup occupants at 47%, with a comparatively lower percentage of deaths involving car occupants at 18%. In contrast, Rhode Island had the highest percentage of deaths involving car occupants at 49%, with a lower percentage of deaths involving SUV and pickup occupants at 14%.



Hawaii reported relatively lower proportions of fatalities for both cars (14%) and SUVs/pickups (18%), but had a higher percentage of pedestrian deaths (27%) and motorcyclist deaths (35%). The District of Columbia had the highest percentage of crash deaths involving bicyclists (7%) and pedestrians (44%). In 2021, nationwide, blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was documented for 59 percent of passenger vehicle drivers who suffered fatal injuries.

Reporting rates exhibited significant variability, ranging from a peak of 95 percent in Hawaii to a minimum of 9 percent in Mississippi. Thirty-one states maintained BAC reporting rates of at least 70 percent. Among these, Montana recorded the highest estimated percentage of fatally injured drivers with BACs of 0.08 percent or higher at 47 percent, while West Virginia had the lowest at 21 percent.