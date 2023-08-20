Highway 180 Crash: Sanger Teenager Dies After Car Crashes into Pole Early Saturday

The shocking news is coming that a teenage boy lost her life in a fatal crash. As per the sources, a teenage boy passed away after a car crashes into a pole. The incident happened on Saturday. The moment this news was uploaded on the internet it’s gone. People are hugely searching for viral news. Everyone is going through the internet to know more about him and not only that they all are also going through the internet to know about his passing. The boy was only 17 years old. This news is circulating all around the internet and creating a huge controversy. Keep following the page to know more in detail.

According to the sources, news of Sanger’s boy circulating and becoming a new topic on various social media platforms. As we earlier mentioned that a Sanger boy passed away on Saturday. He died due to one-car crash northwest of Sanger. The news is shared by the California Highway Patrol through social media posts. Further, this incident happened on Saturday around 2:40 a.m. The driver was going eastbound on Highway 180, east of McCall Avenue. Recent news of a teenage boy is made headlines.

Highway 180 Crash

Netezins have very eager to know who is responsible for the passing of a teenage boy. If we talk about how he died, as per the CHP spokesman Mike Salas said that boy was arriving at a driver’s and he turned the vehicle but he lost his balance which caused his death. He lost his car balance and his car hit a light pole. The teenage boy was driving Toyota Camry at the time of his passing and he failed to hit his brakes before the accident. He was only 17 years old at the time of his passing. This news reminds the road safety while you driving.

The police department is still investigating the case and collecting the evidence. It is still not confirmed whether the boy was in a drunk state or not. The medical reports are not revealed yet but a toxicology test report will revealed. The investigation is ongoing. Further, the identification of the driver who was also responsible for this accident is not shared yet. After the investigation, it is found that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt when he was driving. The Fresno County Coroner also requested with the people if they know anything about his news so they can call 559-705-2200.