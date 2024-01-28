Highway 196 Crash: Teen Killed In Highway 29, CCTV Video Footage

A piece of heartbreaking news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that a teenager died in an accident on Highway 29, Highway 196. Yes, you heard it right. This news has become viral on the internet and has created an uproar everywhere. People’s attention is being drawn to this news, after which people have started asking questions as to when the Highway 29, and Highway 196 accidents happened. Has the police continued its investigation on this matter? What kind of difficulties the victim’s family is facing and many other questions. However, we have collected for you every clear information related to this matter. To know this news in depth, scroll up your screen and continue reading this news.

As we have told you in the above paragraph a teenager died in a terrible accident that happened on Highway 29, Highway 196. This news is making a lot of headlines on the internet and is forcing people to know about this matter. According to the information, we have come to know that the accident occurred on Highway 29, Highway 196 near Molina on Friday night. In this incident, there was a fierce collision between an SUV car and a semi-truck.

Highway 196 Crash: Teen Killed In Highway 29

Immediately after receiving information about this case, the police reached the spot and started their investigation of the case. Florida Highway Patrol has taken up the responsibility of solving this case. During the investigation, police shared some heartbreaking statements, saying that the 17-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene and at least two other people in the Kia were injured. The 17-year-old victim died due to not wearing a seatbelt.

Police said the vehicles collided because the driver of the Kia Soul, a 16-year-old resident of Pensacola, was traveling eastbound on Highway 196 and failed to brake before colliding with another vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 29. The semi-truck driver and a 16-year-old girl were badly injured and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. This incident happened around 9 pm after which both the vehicles went off the road into the forest. The police have still sealed the incident spot as the investigation into the matter is still ongoing. This accident, like other accidents, proved to be gruesome and dreadful, which reminds us of safety rules.