Highway 21 Crash: DPS Responding to Vehicle Fire, Impacting Multiple Lanes of Traffic

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) is addressing a vehicle fire on Highway 21, causing disruptions in multiple traffic lanes. A collision involving an RV and an 18-wheeler resulted in a fire, leading to the closure of multiple lanes on Highway 21. The incident took place at approximately 1 p.m. on Friday in Burleson County, near Caldwell, at the intersection of FM 50 and Highway 21.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the RV had come to a stop at the intersection and failed to yield to an eastbound-traveling 18-wheeler on Highway 21. The driver of the 18-wheeler sustained minor injuries. Both the driver and passenger of the RV emerged unharmed. As of 2 p.m., westbound traffic was redirected to FM 50 South, and eastbound traffic on Highway 21 was reduced to a single lane. It’s crucial to examine the statistics surrounding RV accidents, as they can be a significant concern.

Highway 21 Crash

Approximately 20% of all RV accidents are the result of blowouts or tire failures, while a substantial 61% are attributed to driver errors. In 2019, there were 23 fatalities in Colorado stemming from RV accidents, and 2.2% of fatal crashes involving large vehicles in California were linked to motorhomes. The summer months account for 45% of these incidents, with a staggering 36,000 motorhome accidents occurring across the United States in 2018 alone. Surprisingly, 34% of RV collisions involve commercial vehicles, and an unexpected 69% are single-vehicle occurrences, with 29% involving large trucks. Alarmingly, 5.6% of these accidents resulted in severe injuries for those involved, and 68% of them had an invalid or suspended license at the time. Furthermore, 18% of accidents are attributed to issues related to towable RVs, such as swaying or jackknifing, not to mention that Class A Motorhomes account for 40% of fatalities resulting from recreational vehicle mishaps.

The fact that 61% of RV accidents are a result of driver error serves as a strong reminder of the critical importance of practicing proper safety measures while operating an RV. This statistic underscores that the majority of these accidents could have been prevented with careful attention and responsible driving. It should serve as a cautionary note to RV drivers, urging them to remain extremely vigilant when in control of their vehicles and to adopt all essential safety measures to protect themselves and others.

In 2018, there were approximately 36,000 motorhome accidents across the United States. This statistic underscores the substantial risks associated with motorhome travel. It emphasizes the necessity for RV owners to be well-informed about the potential dangers tied to operating a motorhome and to take every possible precaution to ensure their safety. Furthermore, it acts as a reminder to other drivers to exercise extra caution when sharing the road with motorhomes.