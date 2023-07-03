Highway 242 Accident: One killed, One injured By Car Crash in Concord Video

Here we are sharing a piece of saddened and shocking news with you that one person lost his life and another suffered seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident. Recently this news has come on the internet and went viral on social media platforms. Many people are very shocked by this incident as no one had imagined that it would happen. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the fatal accident happened on state Highway 242 in Concord early Sunday morning, 2 July 2023. The accident was alleged at around 1:54 am on southbound Highway 242 near the Concord Avenue off-ramp. A blue Nissan Sentra struck the guardrail of the off-ramp, causing the right front passenger in the Nissan to be emitted from the vehicle. First reporters reached the location and have been taken to the passenger to a hospital, while the Nissan driver could not be revived and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Highway 242 Accident

The name of the driver who passed away was not instantly available from the Contra Costa County coroner's office.

A person lost his life in an accident, at this time his family is facing a tough time. His unexpected death left many people in shock and pain. Currently, an accident investigation is ongoing by the police. Police said anyone with information about the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to call CHP's Contra Costa-area office.