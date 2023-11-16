Highway 25E Accident: Bell County HS student dead after a Three-Car Crash, CCTV Video

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a Bell County High School student loses their life in a collision on Highway 25E involving a tractor-trailer and two other cars. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, a pickup truck collided with the rear of a passenger car, subsequently causing it to be pushed beneath a tractor-trailer. Tragedy struck on Tuesday night as a Bell County High School student lost their life in a crash on Highway 25E. According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck collided with a passenger car, propelling it into a tractor-trailer. The pickup truck also struck the trailer.





The Superintendent of the Bell County School District, Tom Gambrel, further conveyed that another student sustained injuries in the incident. The complete statement from Superintendent Tom Gambrel is provided below. The news of the tragic accident, resulting in the loss of a Bell County High School student’s life and severe injuries to another, deeply saddens us. As our school community grapples with this devastating news, we are providing counselors and support services for all our students and staff. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to the grieving families.

Highway 25E Accident

If you believe your student requires counseling, please contact the guidance department or a school administrator. The crash, reported around 11:09 p.m. in the Middlesboro area, prompted responses from deputies, Bell County Volunteer Fire Department crews, and Kentucky State Police. The authorities reported one fatality and three individuals airlifted by helicopter, with the injured taken to the Pineville Community Health Center.

Kentucky State Police are conducting an investigation, and the identities of the deceased and injured individuals are not immediately available. The Bell County School District stated that the road remained closed into the early hours of Wednesday as authorities probed the crash. Further details about the circumstances and potential charges related to the crash are not presently available. Updates will be provided as more information becomes known.