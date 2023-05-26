Highway 291: One Dead, Two Injured in Cass County Crash CCTV Footage

Today, we are sharing a piece of information about a car in which a person lost their life. Further, in this crash, two were injured in the Cass County crash. This news is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention. The number of death is rapidly increasing day by day due to crashes. As per reports, this accident happened on Missouri 291 Highway at 231 Street north of Harrisonville. This news is in the eye of the news channel headlines. People have many quarries regarding this news. The viewers are searching for the identification of the person who died in this crash. If you also want to know the complete information about this news s0 continue with the page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, after the collision of two cars a person died. This news was shared by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Further, this incident happened around 6:30 a.m. The two cars crashed near Missouri 291 Highway at 231st Street. On the incident day, both drivers were crossing the centerline. They both were crossing on the Highway at Home Farm Road. This news is made headlines on the social media platform.

One Dead, Two Injured in Cass County Crash

As per reports, in this crash, a person died and two people were injured. Two people who were injured in this crash one was in a very critical condition and the other one his battling with a disabling injury. The place where this incident happened is closed for almost three hours. The investigation is still ongoing. All three people were rushed to the near hospital but one person was declared dead. One person was not survived. The police department reopened the incident place before 9:30 a.m.

Further, this incident happened on May 4, 2023. The police department shared the identification of the injured people. In this crash, a Kanas woman died and two were transported to area trauma centers for treatment. This is very sad and heartbreaking news. How life is very unexpected. As per Missouri Highway Patrol reports, a 66-year-old woman’s car collided with a 16-year-old person when she crossed the center line. The two cars hit each other head-to-head. That was a very fatal crash. People are sharing condolence to the injured people’s families. This is a very tough time for their family. People are paying tribute to the Kanas woman who lost her life in this fatal crash. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update on the same site.