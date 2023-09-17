Highway 3 Crash: Pedestrian Struck on Riverside Drive East

The driver of a car located in the vicinity of Leamington has been apprehended and is being charged with careless driving in connection with an incident that occurred in the City of Kingsville on Friday morning. The Ontario Provincial Police received a report of a rear-end collision between one vehicle and another at the junction of County Road 18 at Kingsville Road. As a result of the incident, three individuals were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident was reported to the police at 6:18 AM. Let’s continue to read this whole article to get a single piece of information related to this terrible incident.

Upon arriving at the scene of the collision, police determined that two vehicles had been involved in the accident, resulting in three individuals being transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The scene of the accident was closed for an extended period pending the outcome of the investigation, however, it has since reopened. This incident is a reminder of the fact that accidents occur regularly and that many individuals are tragically killed in these incidents. This reminds take safety measures while driving on the road. Swipe down to know more details related to this incident.

A 44-year-old male from Leamington has been arrested after police conducted an investigation and charged him with operating a vehicle without a valid license and failing to meet the requirements of the Highway Traffic Act. This incident is a reminder of how a simple error can have a huge impact on people’s lives. It’s a reminder that we all need to be extra careful when driving on the motorways and the roads, and it’s also a reminder of how traffic safety can save lives. Keep reading the article with us to know more details about how a single mistake leads to a terrible accident.

Please call 911 if you observe any suspicious behavior by a driver, or if you suspect that a driver is under the influence or the influence of drugs or alcohol. You may also call the toll-free number of the Ontario Provincial Police, Ontario Provincial Police, toll-free toll-free number, Ontario Provincial Police Toll-free number (1-888- 310-1122). On the Ontario Provincial Police’s website, please click on the “OPP” option or dial “Toll-free Ontario” on your mobile phone. You can also visit our website daily for the latest news.