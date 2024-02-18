Highway 36 Near Route K in Stewartsville, Missouri, Resulted in Minor Injuries for One Driver

In this article, we are going to talk about the accident that happened recently on Highway 36 and the news of this devasting incident is running in the trends of news channels. It is being told that this was a tragic accident, in which two vehicles were involved and one person was injured. Accident cases are increasing day by day and every day many people lose their lives due to accidents. This news of the Highway 36 accident is causing a stir and raising many questions, so we created an article and shared all the available details. Let’s continue our reading and do not skip any word or line.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has shared details regarding this crash and officials are working to determine exactly what happened. According to the reports, it was a traffic collision accident that took place at about 02:26 pm on Friday 16 February 2024 on Highway 36 located near Route K in Stewartsville, Missouri. It was a tragic collision incident that occurred between a 2005 Western Star truck and a 2007 Ford Focus. In this accident, one suffered minor injuries and there are no reports related to anyone’s death. Several details remain to share, so scroll down and keep reading to know more…

At present, the excat details surrounding this accident are not revealed and multiple questions are still left to be answered. There is a video shared on the internet that shows both vehicles were damaged and the front side of the car is brutally damaged. In this accident, one driver suffered minor injuries and there is no report about the other driver. Details are limited and officials have not shared further official details regarding this topic. Several rumors are flowing on the internet sites that claim the details surrounding this accident but nothing has been officially confirmed. Keep continuing your reading…

The news of this collision spread like wildfire on the internet and many users are sharing their views by commenting. The reason behind this accident is still not clear and officials are busy gathering details related to this accident. It was a traffic collision incident that occurred on Highway 36 on Friday afternoon 16 February 2024. In this accident, two vehicles collided together and they were identified as a 2005 Western Star truck and a 2007 Ford Focus. One person suffered minor injuries and no one died in this accident. The exact details are not disclosed by the authorities and the investigation is ongoing.