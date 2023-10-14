Highway 361 Accident: Metolius Woman Seriously injured in head-on Crash Hwy. 97

Recently, a piece of shocking news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that a terrible accident took place on Highway 361 near the Highway. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as this news came on the internet, it went viral and is attracting people’s attention. Even after hearing this news, people have started asking many questions like when this incident happened. What evidence came out of this incident? Have the police started their investigation on this incident and many more questions? We have collected and brought the answers to all these questions for you. Let us start today’s article without any delay and let us know in depth about this accident.

According to information, it has been learned that this incident happened on Thursday afternoon on Highway 361, Culver Highway in which two vehicles collided head-on. However, the matter did not end here, rather evidence of the accident has come to light which indicates that a Culver woman died in this accident, while on the other hand, a Metolius woman was found seriously injured. This accident shocked the community, after which the passengers had to suffer the consequences of this accident.

Highway 361 Accident

As soon as the police got information about this incident, they started their investigation without any delay. After investigating this incident, the police gave their statement to the public and said that they received information about this terrible incident sometime before 2 p.m. Police then sealed off the accident area, which included the area near milepost 12 and the Highway 97 intersection. Police said that the two victims of this incident were a 54-year-old Metolius woman Toyota Camry and 51-year-old Melonie Dawn Eldred.

The collision was so strong that Melonie Dawn Eldred lost her life in this incident, while on the other hand, the Toyota Camry was seriously injured, after which she was taken to the nearest hospital. Police are still investigating the incident and said the driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling southbound when it tried to turn a corner at high speed when it met with an accident. The family of Melonie Dawn Aldred has been deeply shocked by her death after becoming a victim of this incident. This accident was a warning to all of us that we should not drive at overspeed. The article concludes here with all of the pertinent material. Keep in touch with us for additional updates while remaining safe.