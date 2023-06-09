Highway 404 Crash: 23-year-old Student From China Killed in Single-Vehicle

There is shocking news coming out related to a terrible car crash in which a 23-year-old student passed away. Yes, you heard right this crash was so dangerous and the death of a student is currently running in the trends of the news channels. There are some pictures of this accident have been shared on the internet and these are rapidly circulating on various social media platforms. This crash news attracts the interest of many who are now curious to know more, so we made an article and shared the complete information related to this crash.

According to the reports, this crash incident took place overnight at about 12:25 am on Wednesday 7 June 2023 on Highway 404 southbound around Steeles Avenue. In this crash, a 23-year-old student from China lost his life and this crash happened between two vehicles. The 23-year-old student was the driver of one of the two crashed vehicles. Police also shared that this tragic crash occurred into the barrier between the north and south lanes of the highway. The dead student was driving the vehicle and only the student was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Scroll down to know more about this crash incident.

Highway 404 Crash

Police shared in thier reports that two vehicles were traveling at high speed and they both lost their control about five minutes earlier of this crash but both did not make contact before this crash. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said shared that this vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control, struck the concrete wall, and rolled several times before coming to rest.” It is believed that the vehicle of a 23-year-old student was traveling in close proximity to another vehicle at the same time that was also traveling at a high rate of speed. The other vehicle also lost its control which resulted in a crash.

After this crash, Highway 404 southbound was closed in the area and responded to at about 8 am. The exact information about this accident is still unknown whether street racing or possible road rage was involved in the incident but nothing is shared yet. The student died in the GTA but he was originally a native of China. Many are expressing thier condolence for the death of a student and this accident news is gathering a lot of attention. The investigation is ongoing but not much information has been shared and we will update our article after receiving more details.