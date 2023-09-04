Highway 55 Crash: Deadly Crash Shuts Down Highway 55 Near Hastings

The destructive accident happened on Highway 55, because of this incident all road was closed in Dakota County for some temporary timelapse on Friday evening. In this incident, a Hastings man died after the collision, and other four people with some non-critical injuries were taken to the nearest hospital. The family members of the victim who died in the accident were in complete shock when heard that their loved ones were gone forever from this world and they would never come back alive. Let’s continue and read the whole article carefully for not to miss a single piece of information related to this incident.

According to the reports issued by the State Patrol said that a 2009 Kia Rondo driven via Brian S. Bigalke, 47, of Hastings, was traveling eastbound on Highway fifty-five while it crossed into the westbound lanes and struck a 2021 Honda CR-V head-on near Horner Road earlier than 6:15 p.m. Friday, the Minnesota state Patrol said. Bigalke died on the scene. The crash occurred between Mississippi Trail and Horner Avenue and no alcohol was involved. This incident reminds us how important road safety is important for us. Take all the precautions while driving on the road. Scroll down to learn more about this incident which happened on Highway fifty-five.

The incident which was occurred on Highway 55. The driver of the Honda, a 54-year-old woman from Minneapolis, two other women, aged 67 and 68, both from Minneapolis and a 73-year-old man from Kentfield, Calif., suffered minor injuries. They were all hospitalized with injuries. The Kia Londo driver was driving east on Highway 55 in Nininger Township (west of Hastings) around 6:15 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol. A Honda CR-V driver was driving west on Highway 55 at the same time. Continue to read the whole article to know more detailed information related to this incident.

This terrible mishap fills in as a sign of the significance of safe driving. Drivers are urged to constantly submit to traffic rules and guidelines, wear safety belts, and stay away from diverted driving. This accident happened only because of the negligence of traffic safety and denying the of traffic rules and regulations. This incident gives many lessons that how a single wrong step can take our life away from us. So, please follow the rules and regulations which are made for our safety.