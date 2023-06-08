Highway 7 Au Accident: Third Person Dead Following Two-Vehicle Crash CCTV Footage

In this article, we are going to talk about a fatal accident that happened near Highway 7. As per reports, the 3rd person was found dead. This news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. The two-vehicle crashed which caused the death of a third person. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. People want to know the complete information regarding this news. As we are looking that the number of car crashes is increasing rapidly day by day. If you are searching for the same so, you are on the right page. If you want complete information regarding this news, continue with this page until the end and read the full article. Let’s discuss this news in detail.

According to sources, a two-vehicle crash on Highway 7. The car’s collision was very horrific. Three people are dead. Other people are rushed to a hospital in serious condition, while two others suffered light injuries. This incident occurred on Highway 7 west of Carleton Place. This fatal car collision happened on Tuesday afternoon west of Tatlock Road. The police department released the identification of the victims. This news is circulating all around the internet. People have very eager to know all information about the victims.

Highway 7 Au Accident

As per reports, a 29-year-old man was found dead. After, the car collision the 29-year-old man was rushed to the near hospital in very bad condition but after many treatments, he was declared dead. He was not survived. This information was shared by the Ontario Provincial Police on Wednesday. Further, this accident happened on Tuesday afternoon west of Tatlock Road. While the other car’s driver died on the spot. The 20-year-old driver was traveling in another car. The 20-year-old driver was declared at the incident place. This is a piece of very shocking news for everyone that how car accident cases are increasing.

Moreover, a 42-year-old passenger who was sitting with the 20-year-old driver who died on the spot was rushed to near hospital but the doctors declared him dead. The 42-year-old passenger died in the ambulance. The police department also said that two people are admitted near the hospital who was sitting in the other vehicle. Both people’s condition is very critical. They both got many injuries. Their treatment is ongoing in the Hospital. The police department closed the incident area for a few hours. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.