3 people seriously injured in collision on Highway 7 in Kawartha Lakes. Authorities in Kawartha Lakes are currently conducting an investigation into a serious two-vehicle collision. This incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 7:40 p.m. along Highway 7, close to County Road 46. It resulted in three individuals being transported to the hospital with severe injuries. A 62-year-old man from Keswick and a 58-year-old woman from Stratford, who were passengers in the truck, were hospitalized. Meanwhile, the car’s 21-year-old driver from Little Britain was swiftly transported to a trauma center in the Toronto area.

To investigate the incident, law enforcement closed the highway from Simcoe Street to Barry’s Road South in Manilla for several hours to gather evidence. The collision’s cause is currently the subject of an ongoing investigation, and the police are urging any potential witnesses or individuals with dashcam footage to reach out to the Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Highway 7 Crash

Certainly, here are some crucial methods for accident prevention:



1. Respect the posted speed limits on various roads, as excessive speed can pose significant dangers. Always remember, “Excessive speed can be thrilling, but it can also be lethal.”



2. Prioritize your safety by donning helmets, seat belts, and other protective gear before you hop on a bicycle, motorcycle, or get behind the wheel. Keep in mind that “Safety precautions save lives.”



3. Steer clear of driving while under the influence of alcohol. Keep in mind, “Even after just two drinks, your ability to handle a pen is impaired, so consider the risk when driving.”



4. Avoid using mobile phones or earphones while driving. Always remember that “A call on the road might be your final call.”



5. Familiarize yourself with traffic signs, signals, lights, and traffic safety regulations before you embark on your journey. Understand that “Knowing road safety rules is the most effective means of accident prevention.”



6. Refrain from driving for extended periods without taking breaks. Make sure to have regular breaks every two hours of continuous driving. Remember, “We are humans, not machines.”