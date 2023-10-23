Headline

Highway 77 Accident: Back Open After Fatal Crash CCTV Video Footage

39 mins ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

It is coming forward that Highway 77 has been reopened after a fatal crash incident. Recently, a terrible incident took place on the highway and the authorities closed the Highway for a few hours as crews worked to clean the roads. The news of this tragic accident is making headlines on the top of news and many netizens are showing thier interest to know more about this incident. Lots of people are hitting the online platform to know more about this incident. In this article, we have shared all the details and we will try to cover every single piece of information about this incident.

Highway 77 Accident

According to the reports and sources, The Love County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after getting the news of this incident from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The authorities immediately reached the incident place and continued their investigation. It was a fatal collision in which one person passed away and one more was injured seriously. This incident took place at Highway 77 and Rogers Road in Love County. Now, it is said that the authorities reopened the highway and people can use the route to travel. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more about this incident.

Highway 77 Accident

In this accident, one person lost his life and one was badly injured. It is said that the deceased was pronounced dead at the incident scene while the injured one was flown to a hospital via helicopter. After this incident, the authorities shut down Highway 77 for a few hours as crews worked to clean the roads. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed the highway for the investigation but now, Highway 77 has been reopened. The exact circumstances surrounding this crash incident are not revealed and the details are limited. Some questions are still not answered about this incident, so continue your reading.

Presently, it is not confirmed how many people were injured in this accident but the authorities confirmed that one individual lost thier life. It is said that the deceased was identified as a 32-year-old woman and she was identified by Wichita Police Department but it is not confirmed. The reason behind this accident is not disclosed and no more details have been shared yet. Our sources are on the way to gather more information about this incident and we will update our article after getting more information. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.

