Highway 93 Southbound Reopens North of Lolo Following Crash, CCTV Video Footage

It is coming forward that Highway 93 southbound has reopened north of Lolo after a recent crash. Yes, there was a crash incident that occurred on the morning of Thursday on US Highway 93 and this led to the closure of the highway. The news has emerged that the highway has reopened and travelers can use the route. This news was shared on the internet and is presently running on the top of the news channels. Many are reaching the online platforms to know more about this topic and several questions have also surfaced related to this recent crash incident. It became a topic of discussion and our sources have fetched all the available details. Let’s continue your reading to know the details surrounding this accident in this article.

According to the exclusive sources, there is a tragic crash occurred on the morning of Thursday 8 February 2024 on Highway 93 near Lolo and this incident led to the traffic along Brooks Street of Missoula’s is still backed up. Several videos have been shared on the internet showing people stranded amidst highway traffic as the highway was closed after the accident. However, Highway 93 has reopened but traffic is still backed up on Brooks Street in Missoula. Following the accident, cars were queued up to the intersection of Brooks Street and Russell Street by 6 pm on the day of the incident. This created heavy traffic. Swipe up this page to know more and keep reading…

Highway 93 Southbound Reopens North

If we talk about the crash incident then it happened when a commercial truck crashed near the “S” curves on Highway 93 and blocked the southbound lanes for several hours. The incident occurred Thursday morning 8 February 2024, on US Highway 93 and caused delays and traffic headaches for drivers between Missoula and Lolo Highway. The Montana Department of Transportation said the crash had been cleared, but still, drivers heading south from Missoula toward Lolo were experiencing heavy delays as of 6 p.m. On 8th February. Now the news is that after the accident, both lanes of Highway 93 have been reopened to smooth the traffic. There are still many details yet to be shared, so keep reading…

Reportedly, Highway 93 was closed for several hours due to a commercial accident incident and caused heavy traffic delays, but now, Highway 93 has reopened. Additionally, the accident has also been cleared but is still causing major delays to traffic exiting Missoula. After the accident, only one lane was closed, and that too has now been reopened. The Montana Department of Transportation said the left lane is closed in the area of ​​mile marker 86. The truck carried some material and unfortunately crashed in the area near the “S” turn just before going straight towards Lolo. There were delays in southbound lanes until the intersection with Blue Mountain Road at about 10:45 p.m., but one northbound lane of US Highway 93 was later reopened at about 12 pm. We have shared all the available details above in this article and will update you if we get any more information.