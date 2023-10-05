Highway 98 Accident: 3 Children, 3 Adults Injured in Crash in Escambia County

The accident has caused a lot of damage to people’s homes and businesses, and in addition to the two people who died, six people have been taken to the hospital with injuries, three of them kids. It all happened on Wednesday afternoon, and we’re going to take a look at all the details of what happened. So come with us to find out everything you need to know about related to this incident. So, read it carefully.

The accident occurred at approximately 4:17 p.m. on Highway 98 eastbound near Fairfield Drive, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The black Buick occupants and the red Occupants who were injured in this terrible accident are a 75-year-old female from Pensacola, a 12-year-old girl, a 2-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old male from Pensacola. The driver of the black Buick was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the red Buick was hospitalized with serious injuries. The infant was a month old. The 2-year-old boy was also injured. The 18-year-old male was hospitalized with minor injuries. Swipe to know more details which can help you to know the detailed information. Highway 98 Accident

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the black Buick disregarded the right-of-way when it turned in front of the red Ford, resulting in a collision. As the Buick spun, two children inside the vehicle were thrown from the vehicle. The debris from the collision collided with a vehicle that had stopped at a traffic light near an apartment building. This incident sent shock waves through the local community, prompting the government to take significant steps to lessen the severity of the accident. Please continue reading the entire article to ensure you do not miss a single detail related to this incident.