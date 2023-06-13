Highway 98 Crash: Robertsdale Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash on U.S. CCTV Video

BALDWIN COUNTY, A two-vehicle crash that happened at around 10:10 a.m. on Sunday morning took the life of 22-year-old Robert Earl Baker Jr, of Robertsdale. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 98 near the 74-mile marker, three miles east of Elberta city limits in Baldwin County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Highway 98 Crash: Robertsdale Man Dies

Baker was the passenger of a 2015 Dodge Dart that was driven by 59-year-old Carlton Craig Hensell of Elberta. The Dodge hit an Infiniti G37. A 15-year-old was driving the car with their parent.

Baker did not have his seat belt on at the time of the crash, according to ALEA. He was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital where he later died from his injuries.