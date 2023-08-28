Highway 99 Accident: 1 dead, 1 injured in Solo Vehicle Crash Near Earlimart Video

The shock we get from our source. Some terrible accident occurred on Highway 99 at the 50 splits. In which a 22-year-old Sacramento, woman was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident. The accident shocked the authorities. The family members of the woman were in deep shock because of her death. The single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near Walmart on Sunday morning. The California Highway Patrol responded to the crash near Exit 24 just after 5:00 a.m. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Stay with the article and read it completely for not missing any details related to this incident which occurred on Highway 99 near Walmart.

According to the California Highway Patrol, three cars were involved in the accident. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, a 27-year-old man from Paso Robles, was in a Toyota sedan going southbound in the 3 lane. He made an unsafe lane change into the 4-lane. Where there was a Volvo SUV. The driver of the Volvo, 60-year-old Florinda De Laureano, lost control of her car and it went off the freeway before stopping. She was sent to Memorial Medical Center with minor injuries. Robles tried to leave the crash scene and continued driving, but his car became disabled about a half mile away. He then exited the car and went on foot as he attempted to get another driver to stop for him. Scroll down for more information related to this incident.

Highway 99 Accident

The driver of the Toyota had major injuries during the accident and was taken to the hospital where a 22-year-old woman was fatally injured and died at the hospital. The rear passengers in the Toyota, a 6-month-old and a 1-year-old child remained unharmed during the happening of the incident. Their preliminary investigation found a man was driving a Toyota in the 2 lane from Highway 99 northbound behind a Peterbilt dump truck. The dump truck was slowing down when the driver of the Toyota rear-ended. Continue to read and stay with the article.

Officers from the South Sacramento CHP office and Sacramento Fire Department firefighters arrived on the scene and provided life-saving measures. The driver and passenger of the Toyota were transported to hospital where the woman was pronounced dead. The driver, a 22-year-old man, suffered major injuries. A 6-month-old infant and 1-year-old toddler that were riding in the back seat were uninjured. More details related to the incident were not revealed yet. Stay with our page for the latest news updates and read about more incidents occurring in the world.