Highway 99 Accident: 2 Modesto Residents Killed in Merced County Head-on Crash

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that Two fatalities and three injuries result from a head-on collision on Highway 99 in Merced County. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. In the early hours of Thanksgiving in Merced County, cellphone footage captures a fire on the side of Highway 99. The California Highway Patrol reports two fatalities from the car crash, involving a 22-year-old man from Modesto driving a Hyundai on the wrong side of the freeway. “We received multiple reports of a wrong-way driver traveling both northbound and southbound lanes of state Route 99,” stated CHP Officer Eric Zuniga. The driver continued for approximately two miles before colliding with another vehicle. The SUV involved in the crash overturned and caught fire, as depicted in SKYVIEW 30’s footage.

Tragically, the 22-year-old wrong-way driver and a 30-year-old woman, the front passenger in the SUV, lost their lives in the collision. The remaining passengers in the SUV were transported to a Modesto trauma center, with varying degrees of injuries, but are expected to recover. “It’s truly tragic, especially on Thanksgiving. As I mentioned earlier, this is a time when people should be celebrating with their families,” expressed Zuniga. During the current maximum enforcement period, with additional deputies on the roads, the CHP is diligently working to ensure public safety.

Highway 99 Accident

This heightened enforcement began on Wednesday night and is scheduled to conclude at midnight on Monday. As the holiday weekend progresses, Officer Eric Zuniga urges everyone to prioritize safety on the road. “Avoid drinking and driving, not just during the holidays, but always. Remember to wear your seatbelts, be mindful of your speed, refrain from texting while driving, and avoid distractions,” emphasized Zuniga. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing. In 2016, a study revealed that California had the highest motor vehicle crash rate, recording 61.16 deaths per 100,000 people. Subsequent data from 2019 indicated that approximately 10,819 individuals were killed or injured daily in traffic crashes throughout California.

In 2022, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported 216,366 traffic accidents in the state, leading to 3,854 fatalities and 165,978 injuries. In 2022, the predominant type of traffic incident in California was a rear-end collision, constituting 27% of all accidents. Following closely was a broadside collision (T-bone) at 20%, a sideswipe collision at 13%, a head-on collision at 5%, and a single-vehicle accident at 2%. Speeding emerged as the leading cause of accidents, contributing to 34% of all incidents. This was trailed by distracted driving at 21%, failure to yield at 9%, and driving under the influence (DUI) at 8%.