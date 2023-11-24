Highway 99 Accident: Two Dead, 3 Injured After head-on Collision, CCTV Footage

Today, we will talk about the terrible collision on Thursday morning and the news of this accident is rapidly running on the top of the internet sites. It is reported two individuals lost their lives and the three individuals sustained serious injuries in this incident. Two vehicles were involved in this head-to-head collision incident and the news of this incident is making headlines on the news channels. There is a video also shared on the internet related to this terrible incident and it is continuously crossing the number of views. Let us discuss all the details regarding this incident in this article.

According to sources, a video shared by officials related to the incident shows the fire burning on Highway 99. It happened on the morning of Thursday, November 23, 2023, on Highway 99 in Merced County, California, United States. The California Highway Patrol notified authorities after the crash and deputies immediately arrived at the scene. When they reached the spot, they saw that two people had died in a car collision. In this tragic accident, two people died and three were seriously injured. There is still a lot of information left to share about this incident. So, keep reading…

Highway 99 Accident

Furthermore, it was a horrific collision in which two cars collided head-on. Both attack rapidly and the combined power of both vehicles often results in serious injuries. Both the deceased were identified as a 22-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman. The man was driving the car and the woman was sitting in the front of the SUV and they died as a result of the accident. The driver who is at fault for a head-on accident may be legally liable to pay damages to the victims of the collision. All three injured have been admitted to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

There is a video available on the internet that captured the whole incident and it is running in the trends of the internet. Details of the victims were not disclosed and were kept private. Both the vehicles that collided have been identified as SUVs and Hyundais. The driver was driving the Hyundai on the wrong side of the freeway and it was also reported that the drivers of both vehicles were driving the wrong way in both directions. The exact reason behind this accident is unknown and we will update our article once we get more information from the authorities regarding this incident.