Highway 99 Accident: Woman Injured in 2-Car Crash, Goes to Hospital

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a woman sustains injuries in a two-car collision on Highway 99 and is subsequently taken to the hospital. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A collision occurred between two vehicles on the northbound lanes of Highway 99, situated just south of the Garner Lane intersection around 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the CHP, a Chrysler came to a halt at the Garner Lane intersection, and a Scion collided with its rear. Subsequently, the driver of the Scion was transported to the hospital due to a leg injury.

The CHP responded swiftly to a collision involving two vehicles on the northbound lanes of Highway 99 at Garner Lane this afternoon. According to the CHP, the incident occurred just after 3 p.m., with one car rear-ending another that had come to a stop at a red light. The female driver of the stationary car was promptly transported to the hospital due to a leg injury. Despite the incident, traffic is currently flowing smoothly. Two individuals sustained injuries in a suspected DUI crash on Highway 99 near the 180 interchange in Fresno on Monday night.

Highway 99 Accident

As per the California Highway Patrol, a woman, allegedly driving under the influence, collided with a concrete barrier and struck another car. The driver suspected of DUI was transported to the hospital with significant injuries. The occupant of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries but is anticipated to recover. As crews worked to clear the scene, the collision necessitated the closure of two northbound lanes. In the year 2021, there were 39,508 fatal motor vehicle crashes in the United States, resulting in 42,939 deaths. This translated to a mortality rate of 12.9 deaths per 100,000 people and 1.37 deaths per 100 million miles traveled. The fatality rate per 100,000 people varied from 5.7 in Rhode Island to 26.2 in Mississippi, while the death rate per 100 million miles traveled ranged from 0.71 in Massachusetts to 2.08 in South Carolina.

In 2021, the distribution of motor vehicle crash deaths varied among states. For instance, Wyoming had the highest proportion of deaths involving SUV and pickup occupants at 47 percent, with a comparatively lower percentage of deaths related to car occupants at 18 percent. In contrast, Rhode Island reported the highest percentage of deaths involving car occupants at 49 percent and a lower percentage for SUV and pickup occupants at 14 percent. Hawaii had relatively low proportions of fatalities for both cars (14 percent) and SUVs/pickups (18 percent), but higher percentages for pedestrian deaths (27 percent) and motorcyclist deaths (35 percent). The District of Columbia recorded the highest percentage of crash deaths involving bicyclists at 7 percent and the highest percentage involving pedestrians at 44 percent.