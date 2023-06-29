Himachal: Four Dead, One injured as Car Falls into Gorge in Shimla CCTV Footage

The breaking news is coming from Himachal Pradesh that one was injured and four died after falling into a gorge. Currently, this news is at the top of social media headlines. People are getting shocked after hearing this news. This news is going viral on the internet and getting much attention. Rory DeeReading and hearing the passing news can make anyone sad. But it become a daily part of the news as many people are dying these days due to many reasons. Some are dying due to age factors and some are dying due to natural causes. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, four people lost their lives after falling into a gorge in Shimla. This news is circulating all around the internet. As per reports, five people were traveling in the car. Their car fell into a deep gorge. This is a piece of unfortunate and heartbreaking news. It always feels bad after hearing someone’s death news. This incident occurred in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. One person also got major injuries in this horrific accident.

This car accident happened on Wednesday morning when their car fell into a deep Gorge in Rampur, Shimla. The investigation is still ongoing. The injured person is a girl whereas four died. The police department received the call and got information about a car accident near Rampur, Shimla. The officers reached the spot. The officers said that the car was stuck deeply whereas the rescue team got all the victims out of the gorge. The injured girl was sent to the hospital imminently whereas the dead people bodied sent for post-mortem.

As per reports, the incident occurred near Shalun Kaichi on the Bhadrash-Rohru link road in Shimla’s Rampur police station area. This a very tough time for those who lost their family members in this car accident. due to heavy rains, the road was filled with water in Shimla, and this accident happened. The car was out of balance with caused four people’s death. People are searching in huge quantities for the identity of the victims who died so let us tell you that the authority is still not revealed the identification of the victims. It is still unknown. People are paying tribute to those people who lost their lives in this car accident.