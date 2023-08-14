Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Several Feared Trapped After Temple Collapses In Shimla

Good Day Readers, Today 14th August 2023. The most uncertain and devastating news has come from the State of Himachal Pradesh. Due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, Cloudbursting sheds havoc in Solan Valley and 9 people have been declared dead as per recent pieces of information on this.

Situated in the northern part of India, Himachal Pradesh stands as a captivating state characterized by its remarkable landscapes, cultural heritage, and utilization of natural resources. But this is also the most prone state of Cloudbursting during heavy rainfalls.





The same incident has again been evident at Himachal Pradesh, Solan. The cloudburst occurred around 3:55 a.m., accompanied by heavy rainfall that had persisted throughout the night in the region. This abrupt and torrential rain resulted in a significant incident. As reported by the State’s Emergency Operation Centre, one individual tragically lost their life immediately. Additionally, three other individuals were injured as a vehicle was swept away by the force of the flooding.

For approximately 55 consecutive hours, non-stop rainfall wreaked havoc in the state. This unrelenting downpour led to extensive damage in areas including Mandi, Sirmaur, Shimla, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Solan, where houses were impacted by flooding, landslides, and trees collapsing. The repercussions also reached vehicles, with around twelve of them facing damage. Compounding the situation, numerous households are currently facing hardships as they lack access to both electricity and water services. Amidst the ongoing torrential rains that lashed Uttarakhand.



The defence college edifice in Maldevta crumbled on Monday. The state has been pummeled by intense rainfall, resulting in the inundation of major rivers and their tributaries. This, in turn, triggered landslides along the national thoroughfares leading to revered sites like Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Gangotri shrines. Officials expressed concerns that a number of individuals might have been engulfed by debris from the landslides caused by the relentless downpour in the region. Chief Minister Sukhu extended his sympathies for the fatalities. He stated on Twitter, “We have directed the relevant authorities to ensure all feasible help and assistance for the affected families during this challenging period.” The individuals who lost their lives.



Chief Minister Sukhu held a virtual conference with district commissioners late on Sunday evening. As a result of this discussion, he announced a one-day closure for all schools, colleges, industrial training institutes, engineering, polytechnic, and pharmacy colleges on Monday. Furthermore, postgraduate and BEd examinations have been postponed. SDRF Teams has also been deployed by the goverment. We all showcase our deep condolence and sympathy to families affected in this havoc. Kindly stay with our article to keep yourself updated on furthermore updates.