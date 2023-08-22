More bodies have been found due to landslides and School to be shut due to heavy rain fall Good Day Readers, Today a tragic news has come up from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Stating that that more bodies have been found due to landslides and School to be shut due to heavy rain fall. Stay with this article to find recent information over this news.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between August 22 and 24. Additionally, a recent landslide in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district resulted in the unfortunate loss of four lives Himachal Pradesh Heavy Rain: More Bodies Have Been Found Due to Landslides and School Shut

Himachal Pradesh Heavy Rain

The IMD has predicted that Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will experience moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, until Friday, August 25. Despite ongoing efforts to retrieve bodies from landslides in the region, the updated warning suggests that a new round of heavy rain could exacerbate the situation.

According to information from The Weather Channel, the monsoon trough has indeed shifted southward as anticipated, but this time it is accompanied by the influence of a western Western disturbances are cyclonic storms that originate in the Caspian or Mediterranean Sea and bring non-monsoon rainfall to the northwestern parts of India. The current weather system is in the form of a trough and is expected to remain active in the upcoming days, as indicated in the report. On Monday, tragedy struck Chamba in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district as a landslide claimed the lives of four individuals, including two women and a 4-month-old baby, according to a statement from the police.



As of now, four bodies have been recovered, and a search operation is actively underway to locate another person who remains missing, stated Navneet Singh Bhullaraid, a senior police official. Furthermore, the landslide’s impact on a taxi stand close to the Chamba police station raises concerns about the potential for additional vehicles being trapped. In the meantime, the landslide obstructed the motor road connecting New Tehri and Chamba. To address the situation, the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) dispatched excavator machines to conduct search and rescue efforts.



In light of the upcoming heavy rainfall predictions across various parts of the state in the next 48 hours, educational institutions from Class 1 to 12 along with anganwadi kendras in Bhilangana, Chamba, Narendra Nagar, and Jaunpur within the Tehri district will remain shut on Tuesday. Uttarakhand has been grappling with substantial rainfall that has triggered landslides and sudden floods in multiple regions. For Tuesday, the meteorological department has issued an orange alert for five districts within the state: Dehradun, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, and Bageshwar.