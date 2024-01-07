CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Himachal Road Accident: Two From Rajasthan Killed, CCTV Video Footage

6 hours ago
Add Comment
by Vandna Chauhan

One more thing, a shocking incident has come to light on the internet in which it is being told that two people from Rajasthan died in a road accident in Himachal. Yes, you heard it right. This news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. We know that after listening to this matter, the same thing will be revolving in your mind as to when this incident happened. Have the police continued their investigation of this incident? Have the police disclosed the identities of the victims to the public or many other questions? Keeping all these things in mind, we have collected for you every clear information related to this accident. Do you also want to know about this incident in depth? If yes, then for that you will have to follow us till the end of the article.

Himachal Road Accident

You all know that the news of the death of two people from Rajasthan in a Himachal road accident is making a lot of headlines on the internet and is also forcing people to know about this incident. According to the information, it has been learned that the two people who became victims of the incident that took place on the Himachal road, had set out on a journey from the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Himachal Road Accident

But suddenly both of them met with a horrific road accident and died. However, as soon as the police got the news of this incident, understanding the gravity of the situation, they considered it necessary to reach the spot. The police released their investigation into the matter and shared some heartbreaking statements, saying that the incident took place on Sunday morning when the two passengers had set out on their journey. However, both the victims were residents of Rajasthan and while identifying them, the police said that the first victim was Bhupendra Chaudhary and his companion Arihant Chhajre.

Apart from these victims, another person was also included with them who was identified as Laxman. Laxman was badly injured after being the victim of this incident and has been admitted by the police to the zonal hospital in Mandi, about 200 kilometers from Shimla, for treatment. Police have said that the reason for the incident was that the driver had lost control of the vehicle. Stay tuned with us for more latest updates.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

strike up ed pills cbd gummies for sex for man near me 5g male enhancement pills vxl male enhancement review diamond hard pro male enhancement reviews how to treat mild erectile dysfunction reduce 15 diet pills plant based diet pills phyto shape diet pills keto pillen zum abnehmen healthy food swaps to lose weight green tea extract diet pills how did shannon beador lose weight teas that suppress your appetite tirzepatide vs wegovy weight loss slim up 1 diet pills can a 16 year old take diet pills transform keto plus acv gummies reviews which keto pill was on shark tank diet pills to lose weight in 2 weeks does salt water make you lose weight how to lose weight with chronic fatigue syndrome cbd gummies in stoney creek nb cbd gummies cost just cbd sugar free gummy bears 500mg cbd no thc gummies does cbd help sleep after doing cocaine first time thc gummy user cbd plus products how long does it take for cbd gummies to activate cheapest cbd gummies for sleep cali born dreams cbd gummies cbd water pain cbd to pain cbd for pain elderly pure kana cbd gummies keanu reeves pure cbd gummies dr oz and megyn kelly full body cbd gummies shark tank cbd gummies with thc texas reviews of regen cbd gummies