Himachal Road Accident: Two From Rajasthan Killed, CCTV Video Footage

One more thing, a shocking incident has come to light on the internet in which it is being told that two people from Rajasthan died in a road accident in Himachal. Yes, you heard it right. This news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is also attracting people's attention.

You all know that the news of the death of two people from Rajasthan in a Himachal road accident is making a lot of headlines on the internet and is also forcing people to know about this incident. According to the information, it has been learned that the two people who became victims of the incident that took place on the Himachal road, had set out on a journey from the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Himachal Road Accident

But suddenly both of them met with a horrific road accident and died. However, as soon as the police got the news of this incident, understanding the gravity of the situation, they considered it necessary to reach the spot. The police released their investigation into the matter and shared some heartbreaking statements, saying that the incident took place on Sunday morning when the two passengers had set out on their journey. However, both the victims were residents of Rajasthan and while identifying them, the police said that the first victim was Bhupendra Chaudhary and his companion Arihant Chhajre.

Apart from these victims, another person was also included with them who was identified as Laxman. Laxman was badly injured after being the victim of this incident and has been admitted by the police to the zonal hospital in Mandi, about 200 kilometers from Shimla, for treatment. Police have said that the reason for the incident was that the driver had lost control of the vehicle. Stay tuned with us for more latest updates.