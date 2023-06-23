HIR vs YKFM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Sanfreecce Hiroshima vs Yokohama F. Marinos J League

Hello football lovers, J League is going to play their next football match and this match is fixed to be played between Sanfrecce Hiroshima (HIR) and Yokohama F. Mari (YKFM). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 03:30 pm on Saturday 24 June 2023. This upcoming football match will be played at Hiroshima Football Stadium. Lots of people are coming in the fan list of both teams and both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world who are so much excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

Both teams played well in their previous matches and won the heart of fans and audiences at the stadium. Lots of people enjoyed the last matches and it is said that this upcoming match is a banging match of this tournament. Both teams contain strong players in their teams who will give their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy this upcoming football match.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Match Details

Match: Sanfreecce Hiroshima and Yokohama F. Marinos

Tournament: J League

Date: Saturday 24 June 2023

Time: 03:30 pm

Venue: Hiroshima Stadium

Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted Playing 11 (Lineup) For Today’s Match

T. Nishimura: Goal – 01 Assists – 02 Anderson Lopes: Goal – 01 Assists – 00 Élber: Goal – 01 Assists – 01 Yan: Goal – 01 Assists – 00 P. Obi(Goal-keeper) K. Nagato: Goal – 00 Assists – 00 S. Hatanaka: Goal – 00 Assists – 00 R. Tsunoda: Goal – 00 Assists – 00 K. Watanabe: Goal – 00 Assists – 00 T. Kida: Goal – 00 Assists – 00 K. Mizunuma: Goal – 00 Assists – 00

Sanfrecce Hiroshima Predicted Playing 11 (Lineup) For Today’s Match

T. Shiotani: Goal – 01 Assists – 00 K. Osako(Goal-keeper) H. Araki: Goal – 00 Assists – 00 S. Sasaki: Goal – 00 Assists – 00 T. Kawamura: Goal – 00 Assists – 00 M. Mitsuta: Goal – 00 Assists – 00 G. Notsuda: Goal – 00 Assists – 00 N. Ben Khalifa: Goal – 00 Assists – 00 S. Nakano: Goal – 00 Assists – 00 S. Higashi: Goal – 00 Assists – 00 T. Matsumoto: Goal – 00 Assists – 00

As per the reports, There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode and some verified sites. There is no player who is sufferings from any injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match. Lots of fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this match will be most liked and fully enjoyed by the fans or viewers.