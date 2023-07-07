HK vs ALS Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, HamKam vs Aalesund Norwegian League

Hello friends, here we are going to share exciting news for you that one of the best Norwegian leagues is all set to entertain its fans. It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between HamKam vs Aalesund. Both teams are very popular as they always give their best and they have a massive fan following. Currently, all the fans have been waiting for the match as they know that it will be more interesting and amazing. Many fans are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about HK vs ALS match and we will share it with you in this article.

This league is all set for the match and it is coming with two powerful teams. The Norwegian League match between HamKam vs Aalesund will be played at Briskeby Stadion. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

Match Details

Team : HamKam (HK) vs Aalesund (ALS)

League: Norwegian League

Day: Friday

Date : 7th July 2023

Time:10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT)

Venue : Briskeby Stadion

HamKam (HK) Possible Playing 11: 1.Marcus Sandberg, 2. Jens Martin Gammelby, 3. Brynjar Ingi Bjarsson, 4. John Olav Norheim, 5. Kobe Hernandez-Foster, 6. Fredrik Sjolstad, 7. Kristian Onsrud, 8. Aleksander Melgalvis, 9. Oliver Kjaergaard, 10. Henrik Udahl, 11. Pal Alexander Kirkevold

Aalesund (ALS)Possible Playing 11 1.Sten Grytebust, 2. Nikolai Hopland, 3. Alexander Juel Andersen, 4. David Fallman, 5. Jeppe Moe, 6. Amidou Diop, 7. Erlend Segberg, 8. Markus Karlsbakk, 9. Eivind Stromsheim Kolve, 10. Kristoffer Odemarksbakken, 11. Moses Ebiye

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have talented and powerful players. This match is going to be played between Norwegian League on 7th July 2023 from 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT) at Briskeby Stadion. As per the recent match result, the HK team won 3 matches and on the other hand ALS team won 8 matches. The ALS team has more chances to win the match.