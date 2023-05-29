HK vs LST Dream11 Prediction: HamKam vs Lillestrom

Hello, all the football match loves, here we are sharing a piece of big news with you one of the best and most popular Norwegian League has been coming back with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between HamKam vs Lillestrom. It is a much-awaited match and this match will be played by two powerful teams. Now all the fans have been searching for the match details as they want to know match details. Here we have more information about the HK vs LST match and we will share it with you in this article.

HamKam vs Lillestrom

Now all the fans are waiting for the match as they know that it is going to be very important. Both teams’ players are very amazing and talented. They are also ready to show their best moves on the playground as they don’t want to lose any chances to win the match. The Norwegian League match between HamKam vs Lillestrom will be played at Briskeby Stadion in Hamar, Norway. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be Mostly Cloudy and there are 29% chance of rain. Now all the football fans are super keen to know about the match details like a team, date, day, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Today’s Match Details

Team: HamKam (HK) vs Lillestrom (LST)

League: Norwegian League

Date: 29th May 2023

Day: Monday

Time: 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Briskeby Stadion in Hamar, Norway

HamKam (HK) Possible Playing 11: 1.Nicholas Hagen, 2. Vegard Kongsro, 3. Halvor Opsahl, 4. Aleksander Melgalvis, 5. John Olav Norheim, 6. Fredrik Sjolstad, 7. William Kurtovic, 8. Kristian Onsrud, 9. Tore Andre Soras, 10. Jonas Enkerud, 11. Pal Alexander Kirkevold/Rasmus Wiedesheim-Paul

Lillestrom (LST) Possible Playing 11:1.Mads Christiansen, 2. Espen Garnas, 3. Vetle Dragsnes, 4. Lars Ranger, 5. Ruben Gabrielsen, 6. Vebjorn Hoff, 7. Gjermund Asen, 8. Magnus Knudsen, 9. Ylldren Ibrahimaj, 10. Thomas Lehne Olsen, 11. Akor Adams

Match Prediction: According to the lineup of the match, both team’s players are powerful and ready to defeat each other in match this match will be played between HamKam vs Lillestrom on 29th May 2023 from 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT) at Briskeby Stadion in Hamar, Norway. The HK team won 1 match, lost 4 matches, and draw 0 matches and on the other hand, The LST team won 2 matches, lost 3 matches, and draw 0 matches. The LST team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.