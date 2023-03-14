HLL vs AFF Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you. A very favourite Saudi Arabian Cup league is all set for the upcoming football match. This match is going to be played between Al-Hilal Saudi vs Al-Fateh. Both teams are very amazing and they have a massive fan following. As we all know that football is a very amazing game and people love to see the game. All the fans have been searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the HLL vs AFF match and we will share it with you in this article.

The Saudi Arabian Cup match between Al-Hilal Saudi vs Al-Fateh will be played at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

HLL vs AFF Live Score

Match Details

Team: Al-Hilal Saudi (HLL) vs Al-Fateh (AFF)

League: Saudi Arabian Cup

Date: 14th March 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

Al-Hilal Saudi (HLL) Possible Playing 11: 1. Abdullah Al-Mayuf, 2. Jang Hyun-Soo, 3. Ali Al-Buhaili, 4. Hamad Al-Yami, 5. Saud Abdulhamid, 6. Gustavo Cuellar, 7. Mohamed Kanno, 8. Salman Al-Faraj, 9. Andre Carrillo, 10. Michael de Oliveira, 11. Odion Ighalo

Al-Fateh (AFF) Possible Playing 11: 1. Jacob Rinne, 2. Marwane Saadane, 3. Mohammed Al-Saeed, 4. Ziyad Aljari, 5. Fran Velez, 6. Mohammed Al-Fuhaid, 7. Othman Alothma, 8. Khalid Al-Ghannam, 9. Nooh Al-Mousa, 10. Ayman Al-Khulaif, 11. Cristian Tello

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams’ players are very talented and amazing. Both team players are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Al-Hilal Saudi vs Al-Fateh on 14th March 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium. The HLL team won 3 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 1 match on the other hand the AFF team won 3 matches, lost 1 match and draw 1 match. But the HLL team has had very good form in recent matches, most probably they will win this match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.