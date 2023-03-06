HLL vs AFF Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you. One of the best Saudi Arabian Leagues is all set for the upcoming match. This match is going to be played between Al-Hilal Saudi vs Al-Fateh. Now both teams are very famous and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. Fans have been waiting for the match as they must be very keen to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the HLL vs AFF match and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Saudi Arabian League is ready to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Both teams’ players are also ready to defeat each other in the match as now they don’t want to skip any single match from both teams. The Saudi Arabian League match between Al-Hilal Saudi and Al-Fateh is going to be played at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details including team, time, date, day, venue, and other details. Scroll down the page for more information about the episode, so please read the complete article.

Match Details

League: Saudi Arabian League

Team: Al-Hilal Saudi (HLL) vs Al-Fateh (AFF)

Date: 6th March 2023

Day: Monday

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

Al-Hilal Saudi (HLL) Possible Playing 11: 1. Abdullah Al-Mayuf, 2. Jang Hyun-Soo, 3. Ali Al-Buhaili, 4. Khalifah Al-Dawsari, 5. Saud Abdulhamid, 6. Mohamed Kanno, 7. Nasser Al-Dawsari, 8. Andre Carrillo, 9. Moussa Marega, 10. Luciano Vietto, 11. Odion Ighalo

Al-Fateh (AFF) Possible Playing 11: 1. Jacob Rinne, 2. Amaar Al-Dohaim, 3. Tawfiq Buhumaid, 4. Marwane Saadane, 5. Ali Al-Zubaidi, 6. Sofiane Bendebka, 7. Mohammed Al-Fuhaid, 8. Ayman Al-Khulaif, 9. Petros, 10. Firas Al-Braikan, 11. Cristian Tello

Match Prediction

If we talk about the recent match result then the HLL team won 3 matches and draw 2 matches and the AFF team won 3 matches and draw 1 match and lost 1 match. The AFF team has more chances to win the match against HLL.