HLL vs HAZ Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Al-Hilal Saudi vs Hazem Saudi Kings Cup League

Today we are going to talk about the next football match of the Saudi Kings Cup League and this match is fixed to be played between two teams: Al-Hilal Saudi (HIL) and the opponent team Hazem (HAZ). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 11:30 p.m. on Monday 30 October 2023. This match is going to take place at King Fahd International Stadium. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. Lots of people and fans are waiting for this upcoming football match. Many are expressing their excitement for this match, so we made an article and shared all the details.

Both of the teams played well in thier last matches and won the hearts of the audience and viewers. If we talk about the points table then it is currently unavailable but our sources have fetched some details. As per the sources, it is the first head-to-head of both teams in this tournament and all will give their best until the end of this match. It is also reported that both teams have played one match in this league in which HIL faced a victory and HAZ faced a draw in thier last match. Both of the teams are going to play and give thier best, so watch and enjoy it.

HLL vs HAZ (Al-Hilal Saudi vs Hazem) Match Details

Match: Al-Hilal Saudi vs Hazem (HLL vs HAZ)

Tournament: Saudi Kings Cup League

Date: Monday, 30th October 2023

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

HLL vs HAZ Venue: King Fahd International Stadium

HLL vs HAZ (Al-Hilal Saudi vs Hazem) Starting 11

Al-Hilal Saudi (HLL) Possible Starting 11 1.Yassine Bounou, 2. Ali Al-Buhaili, 3. Yasser Al-Shahrani, 4. Saud Abdulhamid, 5. Kalidou Koulibaly, 6. Salem Al Dawsari, 7. Michael de Oliveira, 8. Ruben Neves, 9. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 10. Malcom, 11. Aleksandar Mitrovic