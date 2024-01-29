HLL vs MIA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Al-Hilal Saudi vs Inter Miami CF Club Friendlies League

It is emerging that the next match of the Club Friendlies League is set to take place. Yes, you heard right the tournament is back and its next football match will be played between the teams: Al-Hilal Saudi (HLL) and the other team Inter Miami CF (MIA). Both teams are going to play this football match against each other and it is creating a different buzz among fans. It will begin to play at 11:30 pm on Monday 29 January 2024 and it is fixed to be played at Kingdom Arena Football Stadium, a popular football stadium located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Let’s discuss more about this match such as teams, players, previous gameplay performances, predictions, and more.

At present, the details about the previous gameplay performances of both teams are not available and it is openly shared. According to the sources, the Club Friendlies began recently and both teams are going to play their first face-to-face match in this league. Both teams, Al-Hilal Saudi and Inter Miami have a massive number of fans around the world who are expressing their excitement for this upcoming match. There are active and strong players in both teams who will perform their best until the end and it makes it more interesting.

HLL vs MIA (Al-Hilal Saudi vs Inter Miami CF) Match Details

Match: Al-Hilal Saudi vs Inter Miami CF (HLL vs MIA)

Tournaments: Club Friendlies League

Date: Monday, 29th January 2024

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Kingdom Arena

HLL vs MIA (Al-Hilal Saudi vs Inter Miami CF) Starting 11

Al-Hilal Saudi (HLL) Possible Starting 11 1.Yassine Bounou, 2. Ali Al-Buhaili, 3. Renan Lodi, 4. Saud Abdulhamid, 5. Kalidou Koulibaly, 6. Mohamed Kanno, 7. Salem Al Dawsari, 8. Michael de Oliveira, 9. Ruben Neves, 10. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 11. Aleksandar Mitrovic

Inter Miami CF (MIA) Possible Starting 11 1.Drake Callender, 2. Deandre Yedlin, 3. Noah Allen, 4. Sergey Krivtsov, 5. Tomas Aviles, 6. Sergio Busquets, 7. David Ochoa, 8. Robert Taylor, 9. Gregore Silva, 10. Lionel Messi, 11. Luis Suarez

This upcoming football match is the first match of both teams and it is going to be broadcast on Fancode. If we talk about the team winning prediction then nothing can be said too early because the game performances of both teams are not available. Both teams have strong and active players and no one is suffering from any injury. It is also reported that the weather is clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Fans are expressing their love for this match and cheering up the players. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.