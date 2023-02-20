HLL vs SAA Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello all entertainment lovers, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for you that a very well know and amazing AFC Champions League is coming back with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Al-Hilal Saudi vs Shabab Al-Ahli. Both teams have amazing players and they are all ready to give their best in the match as they don’t want to lose any chance to win the match. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match. Here we have more information about the HLL vs SAA match and we will share it with you in this article.

It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between two powerful teams. Now all the fans have been waiting for the match as they want to support their favourite team. If anyone wants to watch the match in the playground then you can book the tickets on the websites. The AFC Champions League match between Al-Hilal Saudi and Shabab Al-Ahli will be played at Al Janoub Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details including team, time, date, day and lineup. Scroll down the page for more updates on the match.

HLL vs SAA Live Score

Match Details

Team: Al-Hilal Saudi (HLL) vs Shabab Al-Ahli (SAA)

Date: 20th February 2023

Day: Monday

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

League: AFC Champions League

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium

Al-Hilal Saudi (HLL) Possible Playing 11: 1. Abdullah Al-Mayuf, 2. Jang Hyun-Soo, 3. Ali Al-Buhaili, 4. Khalifah Al-Dawsari, 5. Saud Abdulhamid, 6. Gustavo Cuellar, 7. Mohamed Kanno, 8. Salem Al Dawsari, 9. Andre Carrillo, 10. Odion Ighalo, 11. Luciano Vietto

Shabab Al-Ahli (SAA) Possible Playing 11: 1. Majed Nasser, 2. Ahmed Abdulla Jamil, 3. Walid Abbas, 4. Bader Abaelaziz, 5. Renan Victor, 6. Azizjon Ganiev, 7. Federico Cartabia, 8. Ahmad Nourollahi, 9. Yahya Al Ghassani, 10. Yuri Cesar, 11. Omar Kharbin

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team's players are very talented and amazing and they will give their best in the match. This match is going to be played between Al-Hilal Saudi vs Shabab Al-Ahli on 20th February 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Al Janoub Stadium. If we talk about the recent match result then the HLL team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches and the SAA team won 3 matches and draw 2 matches. The SAA team has more chances to win the match.