HOF vs BOC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Hoffenheim vs VfL Bochum Bundesliga

1 min ago
by Shivam Kumar

Hello football lovers, the Bundesliga League 2023 is going to play their next football match and it is set to be played between the teams: Hoffenheim (HOF) and VfL Bochum (BOC). Both teams contain a large number of fans who are very excited about this match and they are expressing their excitement. This amazing match is going to take place at Rhein-Neckar Arena. This upcoming football match will begin play at 01:00 am on Saturday 9 December 2023. Several questions are arising related to this match such as both teams, team players, predictions, scores, and many more, so we made an article and we have mentioned all the available details related to this match in this article.

HOF vs BOC Live Score

The previous matches of both teams were amazing and won the hearts of the audience and fans. Now, both teams are going to play their first head-to-head match in this league and this will be the 14th match of both. Hoffenheim has faced six wins, two draws, or five losses in the last matches and this team is ranked in the 6th position on the points table. On the other side, VfL Bochum has faced two wins, seven draws, and four losses, and the team is ranked 12th on the points table. Both team players will perform their best until the best which makes this match more interesting.

HOF vs BOC (Hoffenheim vs VfL Bochum) Match Details

Match: Hoffenheim vs VfL Bochum (HOF vs BOC)
Tournament: Bundesliga 2023
Date: Saturday, 9th December 2023
Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)
HOF vs BOC Venue: Rhein-Neckar Arena

HOF vs BOC (Hoffenheim vs VfL Bochum) Starting 11

Hoffenheim (HOF) Possible Starting 11 1.Oliver Baumann, 2. Ozan Kabak, 3. John Brooks, 4. Kevin Vogt, 5. Grischa Promel, 6. Anton Stach, 7. Florian Grillitsch, 8. Robert Skov, 9. Maximilian Beier, 10. Andrej Kramaric, 11. Ihlas Bebou

VfL Bochum (BOC) Possible Starting 11 1.Manuel Riemann, 2. Cristian Gamboa, 3. Erhan Masovic, 4. Keven Schlotterbeck, 5. Bernardo-Junior, 6. Patrick Osterhage, 7. Anthony Losilla, 8. Kevin Stoger, 9. Takuma Asano, 10. Philipp Hofmann, 11. Moritz Broschinski

This amazing football match will be telecast live on FanCode. The weather on the match day is completely clear and clear with no chance of rain. At present no player has been injured before this match. Hoffenheim has more possibility to face victory in this upcoming match but nothing can be exactly said too early, so watch with joy. Fans keep cheering their favorite players and expecting that this match will be one of the best matches in this league. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.

