Product Hunt – A Home for the Best SaaS Companies

With tons of products showing up on the horizon every day, it can be challenging to ensure your product stands out among the noise. We have scores of products being launched on app stores and reputed websites like TechCrunch. However, mailing such platforms reportedly and waiting tirelessly in hopes of a reply does not seem to have yielded great results.

As a result, numerous companies have begun to release their products on product hunt first exclusively.

What is Product Hunt? Product Hunt is widely known as the go-to discovery tool for the latest mobile apps, websites, hardware projects, and other creations in the world of technology.

Product Hunt’s platform has peer referrals and a forum. It is known to promote products that are particularly intriguing and relevant to its community that is focused on cutting edge technology.

Product Hunt has managed to amass an extensive multitude of followers, including leading tech influencers, reporters, and venture capitalists.

It has a bunch of intuitive features under its belt, such as the ability to follow other users, media access, and the ability to direct message product founders and curate product collections. These features have made a Product Hunt a formidable PR force.

Seeing how it has become a melting pot of startups, apps, websites, and so forth, the buzz has caused reporters to flock to Product Hunt and interact directly with the startup founders to write stories on them, instead of having to comb through heaps of emails. Many of Product Hunt’s curated companies are Software as a Service (SaaS) companies. Here are some SaaS examples.

Monday.com

In a nutshell, Monday.com is a Work Operating System (Work OS) that helps teams seamlessly run their projects and workflows.

It helps teams build work blocks to create any workflow or application. You can use Monday.com to meet your specific operational requirements and significantly optimize your platform.

Monday.com can be used for all types of projects and processes and encompasses teams, departments, leaders, and organizations.

It eliminates the need for awfully long email threads and pointless meetings.

One of its primary features is integration. You can use monday.com’s integration center to connect to lots of external platforms, thereby saving you the trouble of having to manage work on different platforms.

Marketo

Marketo is a marketing automation software based on SaaS designed to help organizations automate and measure their marketing engagement, tasks, and workflows. The following classes make use of Marketo –

Sales representatives who are aware of their prospects’ digital behavior and are in a position to have better, more contextual engagement

Marketers or marketing practitioners who need to have robust campaigns and operationalize their nurturing strategies

Marketing executives who are now capable of correlating marketing investments to sales pipeline and revenue.

Marketo boasts a variety of features that include Lead Nurturing, Bi-directional CRM synching, Consumer Marketing, Website Personalization, Customer Base Marketing, Lead Management, Lead Scoring, Email Marketing, Web Activity Tracking, CRM Integration, and Digital Ads.

Getting featured on Product Hunt

At this point, you have probably recognized the value and potential of Product Hunt in the tech world and want to find out how to get your company featured on Product Hunt. Keep the following things in mind.

Laying down the Groundwork

You ought to ensure you thoroughly understand your product, audience, and the platform before you even consider launching your product. An excellent way to ensure you get the best out of your launch is to observe how other products handled their launches and learn from them.

Create interest Before the Launch

A piece of advice that is often overlooked is the idea of building a sizeable audience before your product launch. If you wish to gain traction on Product Hunt, you cannot afford to underestimate the value of a supportive fanbase.

Contribute to the Community

Product Hunt is known to have a supportive, tight-knit community from where you can learn a lot. To increase your chances of getting your product launch, do what you can to reach out to other users and influencers and bring them value. This means leave more comments, upvote the products that interest you, and attend meet-ups if possible.

Using this platform only for self-promotion is the fastest way to butcher your product launch.

Time your Launch to Generate Maximum Impact

Timing your product launch makes more of a difference than you think. If Product Hunt happens to be saturated with products that are similar to yours, you may want to launch your product at a better time. You should also consider the time and the day on which you launch your product.

Weekends are known to be slower on Product Hunt. However, the website has more substantial traffic on weekdays. Launching on a weekday may get you more attention, but you are likely to face less competition if you launch your product during the weekend.

This should go without saying, but launching your product on the day that a behemoth in the tech world launches one of its products will not do you any good.

Learn from the Experience

Chances are your product launch will not do as well as you would have hoped. If this is the case, take the feedback you get in the comments section and incorporate it into your future product releases. Even if you do not get the instant fame you wanted, there is a good chance that the constructive criticism you get improves your product relaunch at some point down the line.