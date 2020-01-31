Honda Amaze BS6 launched in India Specification Features Price starts at Rs 6.10 lakh :- On Thursday, Honda Cars India launched the BS6-compliant Amaze in both petrol as well as diesel engine options. Coming to the price, the new Honda Amaze BS6 begins at Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the petrol variant as well as Rs 7.56 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the diesel trim.

The BS6 Amaze on the other hand is powered by the same set of petrol as well as diesel engines as before. Even after getting this update, the power figures have continued to be unchanged. Where the 1.2-litre unit creates 90PS and 110Nm, the 1.5-litre diesel engine unit is good for 100PS as well as 200Nm.

It makes 80PS and 160Nm and both the engines are offered with a 5-speed MT as well as a CVT. Honda Amaze is being equipped with a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that offers 90 PS and 110 Nm of torque.

The other motor is a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel unit makes 100 PS as well as 200 Nm of torque with 5-speed manual gearbox and 80 PS and 160 Nm of torque with CVT.

The Amaze is now accessible in four variants such as E, S, V and VX. Below are the variant-wise prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) of the compact sedan.

Honda Amaze BS6 Specification Features

The Amaze on the other hand carry on to get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard. Additional features on offer consist of auto AC, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with cruise control. In addition to that, it is only the second sub-4m sedan to get a BS6 diesel engine after Hyundai Aura.

Petrol BS6

Honda Amaze E MT: Rs 6.10 lakh

Honda Amaze S MT: Rs 6.82 lakh

Honda Amaze V MT: Rs 7.45 lakh

Honda Amaze VX MT: Rs 7.93 lakh

Honda Amaze S CVT: Rs 7.72 lakh

Honda Amaze V CVT: Rs 8.35 lakh

Honda Amaze VX CVT: Rs 8.76 lakh

Diesel BS6

Honda Amaze E MT: Rs 7.56 lakh

Honda Amaze S MT: Rs 8.12 lakh

Honda Amaze V MT: Rs 8.75 lakh

Honda Amaze VX MT: Rs 9.23 lakh

Honda Amaze S CVT: Rs 8.92 lakh

Honda Amaze V CVT: Rs 9.55 lakh

Honda Amaze VX CVT: Rs 9.96 lakh

Honda Amaze BS6 Price in India

Honda Amaze comes with great features such as stylish headlamps with LED position lamps, front fog lamps, rear combinations lamps, power-folding ORVM with LED turn indicators, alloy wheels as well as shark fin antenna.