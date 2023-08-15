Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe Launch in India Check Full Specification Features Images

Good Day, Readers. In the Automotive world, The most established and Renowned brand Honda Automotives is again setting its grip on the market with a recent exciting launch of its new refreshed version of the Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe. Stay with this article to find out its interesting factors, pricing, and verdict.







Throughout its presence in India, Honda consistently delivered reliable, fuel-efficient, and comfortable two-wheelers. The company’s unwavering dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction significantly contributed to its achievements within India’s dynamic two-wheeler market. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) was founded in 1999 as a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Japan. Honda’s initial entry into the Indian market occurred through a collaboration with Kinetic Engineering Limited during the 1980s, resulting in the launch of the Honda Activa scooter. Since then the company has been doing their strong R&D in this department of the two-wheelers segment in India and always thriving to deliver their best and updated products. Indian market is always garnishing love for Honda two-wheelers and let us find out if Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe will stand or not.

Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe Launch

Powering the CD110 is a 109.51cc PGM-Fi engine, now compliant with OBD2 regulations. This engine generates 8.68 hp and 9.30 Nm of maximum torque, coupled with a 4-speed gearbox. It incorporates Honda’s advanced enhanced smart power (eSP) technology, seamlessly integrating a noiseless start through the ACG starter motor and programmed fuel injection (PGM-Fi).



The overall design maintains its uniformity, featuring highlights like chic decals on both the side cover and fuel tank, a chrome shield on the muffler, and silver alloy wheels with an elegant five-spoke configuration. The updated CD110 is presented in a range of four distinct color options: Black with Red, Black with Blue, Black with Green, and Black with Grey.

As for the offered features, the CD110 Dream Deluxe includes fundamental elements like halogen lighting, an engine start/stop switch, a side-stand engine inhibitor, and a Combi-Brake System (CBS) with an equalizer.

The motorcycle comes with a 4Ah (MF battery) that efficiently powers its DC headlamp. Thanks to a viscous paper filter, frequent cleaning during service intervals is unnecessary; instead, it requires replacement after covering a total distance of 18,000 kilometres. Its dimensions include a length of 2044mm, width of 736mm, and height of 1076mm, accompanied by a wheelbase of 1285mm and a ground clearance of 162mm. With a 9.10-litre fuel tank, it caters to both city commuting and extended journeys. The rear suspension employs hydraulic shocks, while the front suspension is telescopic.



The Japanese manufacturer is also offering an extensive 10-year warranty package for the updated CD110 Dream Deluxe. This package includes a standard 3-year warranty period with the option to extend it for an additional 7 years. Honda recently unveiled the SP 160 just a few days ago.

Yogesh Mathur, the Director of Sales and Marketing at HMSI, commented on the recent launch, stating, “Expanding upon the rich legacy of the CD brand, we are delighted to introduce the all-new CD110 Dream Deluxe. This motorcycle offers a comprehensive blend of comfort, convenience, and style.” At this extremely competitive price of keeping it under 80,000/- INR It could be the most value-for-money product to complete your daily high-need commuting.