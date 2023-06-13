Honda Dio 2023 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 70,211 Full Specification Features

In this article, we are going to talk about Honda Dio 2023 which is gathering so much attention from recent and nowadays. It is shared this vehicle has been launched in India and is now available to buy in the Indian markets. It is a good time for those people who want to buy a new two-wheeler vehicle in now and the upcoming days. This launching news is creating a buzz on the internet and many are hitting the search engine to know more, so we made an article and shared the complete details about this launching news.

According to the reports, OBD2-compliant Honda Dio 2023 was launched on Monday 12 June 2023 and it was launched by the Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI). It has a price tag of Rs. 70,211 and it is available to buy at (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It is coming with a Honda Smart Key System that feature was recently introduced earlier this year on the Honda Activa 2023. Now, the company launched Honda Dio 2023 and it is the OBD-2-compliant 110cc PGM-FI eSP engine, which develops 7.86PS of maximum power and 9.03Nm of peak torque said in a statement. Shift to the next article and continue to know the features of this vehicle.

Honda Dio 2023 Launched in India

It is claimed that the engine of this vehicle is mated to an automatic transmission. It has the feature of being in Standard, Deluxe, and Smart variants and it will increase its look on the active roads. The standard version of this vehicle is priced at Rs. 70,211 and it is available in three color options including Sports Red 2, Jazzy Blue Metallic, and Matte Axis Grey Metallic. The Deluxe variant is priced at Rs. 74,212 and it is available in three colors including Dazzle Yellow Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, and Matte Sangria Red Metallic. The last Smart variant has a price tag of Rs. 77,712 including Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, and Matte Dark Blue Metallic (new).

This vehicle has a feature that it has a new fully-digital instrument panel that beams data on range, average fuel efficiency, and real-time fuel efficiency. It displays the details such as due service, total trip, and clock. The new cluster comes in Deluxe and Smart variants. The Smart key of this vehicle featured smart find, smart unlock, smart start, and smart safe. Many social media users are sharing thier reactions to this launching news and there is not much information is coming forward. Keep connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles.