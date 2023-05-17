Honda Shine 100 Launched in Rajasthan, Price Starts at Rs 62,900 Specs and More

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. Honda Shine 100 employs a 98.98cc 4-stroke SI engine, which delivers 7.38PS of maximum power and 8.05Nm of peak torque. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about this launch and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this launch. We are going to share every single piece of information about this launch. Come let’s find out What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

Honda Shine 100 Launched in Rajasthan

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today launched its entry-level model, the Shine 100, in Rajasthan at an introductory price of Rs 62,900 (ex-showroom). The Honda Shine takes on the Hero HF Deluxe, Hero Splendor+, and Bajaj Platina 100. The Shine 100 employs a 98.98cc 4-stroke SI engine, which delivers 7.38PS of maximum power and 8.05Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox. Honda’s entry-level motorcycle is based on a new lightweight diamond frame. It has a telescopic front suspension and twin hydraulic shocks at the rear. There are 17-inch alloy wheels. While there is a 130mm drum brake at the front, the rear has a 110mm drum brake. It also has a combi-brake system with an equalizer.

The Honda Shine 100 is 1,955mm in length, 754mm in width, and 1,050mm in height. It has a 1,245mm long wheelbase. The ground clearance is a decent 168mm. the curb weight is 99kg. The motorcycle features all-black alloys, an aluminum grab rail, a sleek muffler, and an analog instrument cluster. It has five color options Black with Red Stripes, Black with Blue Stripes, Black with Green Stripes, Black with Gold Stripes, and Black with Grey Stripes.