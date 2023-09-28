Honda SP125 Sports Edition Launched in India. Price, Full Features and More

Honda Motorcycles and Scooter Industries has unveiled a limited edition version of the Honda SP125, dubbed the Sports Edition. This limited-edition model is priced at a pre-showroom price of INR 90.567. The limited-edition SP125 is available in two paint finishes – Decent Blue and Heavy Grey. The Sports Edition is further enhanced with updated graphics, as well as a matt-muffler cover. Additionally, this limited edition model is equipped with an integrated digital instrument cluster, which provides the rider with important information such as gear position and mileage information.

As the name suggests, the SP125 is slightly more premium than the Shine, and it comes with a host of tech upgrades and features that the Shine simply doesn’t have. From the styling point of view, the Honda SP125 has been updated for the new model year, MY2023, and it’s taking on premium 125cc rivals like the TVS Raider, and even the Bajaj Pulsar NS125. The SP125 is now riding on 100-section tires, and the graphics have been updated as well. The main feature of this update for the 2023 model year is the engine. The engine has been upgraded from BS6 to BS6 Phase II compliant, meets RDE norms, and is also E20 compatible (20 percent ethanol blend). Swipe to know details.

Honda SP125 Sports Edition Launched in India

Honda SP125 is the latest scooter from Honda, and it’s made in Tapukara, Rajasthan (Honda 2Wheelers Production Facility). It’s powered by a 124cc engine, which meets BS6 and Euro5 standards, and it produces 10.7 horsepower and 10.3 Nm torque. It’s paired with 5-speed gears and has a width of 785 mm and a height of 1103 mm. It has a wheelbase of 1285 mm, a ground clearance of 160 mm, and a saddle height of 790 mm. It has an 11-litre fuel tank and a weight of 117 kg (drum brake) and 118 kg (disc brake).

In the commuter segment, the Honda SP 125 has 19 new patents and according to Honda, the motorcycle can achieve 16% higher mileage than the 125cc HET engine on the road. Apart from that, the Honda SP125 comes with an LED headlamp, a digital console with real-time mileage average fuel economy, and distance to empty among other features. Other features of the Honda SP 125 are an engine start / stop switch, Eco indicator, and gear position indicator. The motorcycle comes in both disc and drum brake variants. Premium color and graphics are available on the Honda SP125. It is the most affordable bike in this range with so many features. Stay tuned to our website.