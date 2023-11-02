Honda XL750 Transalp Launched in India at Rs 10.99 Lakh Specification and Feature

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that the Honda XL750 Transalp has made its debut in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs 10.99 lakh. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Honda has introduced the XL750 Transalp in India, with a limited production of 100 units, and reservations are now open at Honda BigWing dealerships. The much-anticipated Honda Transalp, which had gained significant attention in the middle-weight adventure motorcycle segment, was unveiled at EICMA 2022. Honda has now introduced the XL750 Transalp in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 10.99 lakh, and this exclusive release is limited to just 100 units.

The Honda XL750 Transalp offers a contemporary interpretation of the classic Transalp from the 1980s, akin to the renowned Honda Africa Twin. Its design incorporates the traditional adventure aesthetics seen in the Africa Twin but in a more compact form. The motorcycle is characterized by its upswept side-slung exhaust and a tall fairing. Equipped with a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel, as well as a set of 43mm Showa USD front suspension, the Transalp is designed to excel in both daily commuting and long-distance travel.

Honda XL750 Transalp Launched in India

The motorcycle features disc brakes at the front and rear, complemented by dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety. Additional features encompass a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster that incorporates the speedometer, tachometer, gear-position indicator, fuel gauge, consumption data, riding modes, engine parameters, and more. This display can be tailored to suit the rider’s preferences, with settings accessible through the screen or the controls on the left handlebar. The Honda XL750 Transalp is propelled by a 755cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine featuring a 270-degree crankshaft configuration, generating 90bhp and 75Nm of torque.

This powerplant is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine’s cylinders are treated with a Ni-SiC (Nickel-Silicon Carbide) coating, a technology also found in the CRF450R and CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, enhancing its efficiency. To manage this power, the motorcycle incorporates a range of electronic aids, including five distinct riding modes: Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel, and User. These modes allow riders to tailor their preferred combination of engine power, engine braking, and utilize Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) in conjunction with ABS and an assist slipper clutch. The all-new Honda XL750 Transalp will be offered in a choice of two color variants: Ross White and Matte Ballistic Black. Reservations are currently being accepted at Honda BigWing dealerships for the first 100 customers.