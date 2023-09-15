Honor 90 Launched in India Check Full Specs and Features, and More Details

After a gap of three years, Honor is making a comeback to the Indian market with the launch of the Honor 90 smartphone. This phone has a lot of interesting features that make it stand out from the crowd. Under the hood, the Honor 90 runs on the latest version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 gen 1 Accelerated edition. The rear camera has an impressive 200 megapixels resolution, while the front camera has a 50 megapixels resolution for selfies. One of the most interesting features of the Honor 90 is its display. The display is flicker-free, 3840Hz, PWM, risk-free, and provides a comfortable viewing experience for the eyes. Read the below article to get more details.

The Honor 90 is a compact phone that has a height of 161.9mm, a width of 74.1mm, and a depth of 7.8mm. The phone has a 1.5K Quad-Curved AMOLED Display that improves the overall design and ergonomics of the phone. It has a resolution of 2664×1200 pixels with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a brightness of 1, 600 nits. The display offers an immersive viewing experience from edge to edge for various activities. The Honor 90 is equipped with a 5000mAh lithium polymer battery that ensures long-lasting performance. It also supports fast charging with a maximum of 65W SuperCharge. Scroll down to learn about this model.

Honor 90 Launched in India