Honor 90 Launched in India Check Full Specs and Features, and More Details

After a gap of three years, Honor is making a comeback to the Indian market with the launch of the Honor 90 smartphone. This phone has a lot of interesting features that make it stand out from the crowd. Under the hood, the Honor 90 runs on the latest version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 gen 1 Accelerated edition. The rear camera has an impressive 200 megapixels resolution, while the front camera has a 50 megapixels resolution for selfies. One of the most interesting features of the Honor 90 is its display. The display is flicker-free, 3840Hz, PWM, risk-free, and provides a comfortable viewing experience for the eyes.
The Honor 90 is a compact phone that has a height of 161.9mm, a width of 74.1mm, and a depth of 7.8mm. The phone has a 1.5K Quad-Curved AMOLED Display that improves the overall design and ergonomics of the phone. It has a resolution of 2664×1200 pixels with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a brightness of 1, 600 nits. The display offers an immersive viewing experience from edge to edge for various activities. The Honor 90 is equipped with a 5000mAh lithium polymer battery that ensures long-lasting performance. It also supports fast charging with a maximum of 65W SuperCharge.
Honor 90 Launched in India
The Honor 90 has a powerful processor by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 with a mix of cores, like the Cortex-A710 and Cortex-A510. It runs smoothly and is great for gaming and multitasking. The GPU is Adreno 644, which is great for graphics. The phone has a great camera setup too, with a 200MP Ultra-Clear camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide and Macro camera, and 2MP Depth Camera on the rear. The front camera has a 50MP resolution can record 4K video and has lots of different capture modes. Connectivity is great too, with 5G, 4G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC. So you can stay connected no matter where you are.
The Honor 90 has an amazing camera setup. It has a huge 200MP main camera on the back that takes incredibly detailed photos. Plus, it has an ultra-wide 12MP macro camera that takes wider shots. And then there's the 2MP depth camera that takes accurate distance measurements. All of these cameras work together to take amazing pictures, even in bad lighting. The front camera has a 50MP front that takes amazing selfies too. The Honor 90 is running the latest version of Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1, which means it has lots of features like Magic Text that make life easier. Plus, it supports Google services and Google Play Store, so you can access millions of apps. You can customize your phone however you want.
