Honor Magic Watch 2 and Honor Band 5i To launch on January 14 in India Specs Features :- After a huge anticipation, Honor finally has announced today about its partnership with Amazon for the sale of its Honor MagicWatch 2 smartwatch and Honor Band 5i fitness band in India. The Honor Watch Magic 2 was launched worldwide in the month of November previous year. The Honor Band 5i was launched in China previous year. Together with the smart watch, Honor is also going to launch also launch a fitness band called Honor Band 5i on the same day.

Honor Magic Watch 2 and Honor Band 5i Specs Features

Both of them are going to be accessible in India later this month and are presently listed on Amazon with Notify Me option. On the other hand, the company did not release pricing of the devices yet.

The Honor Magic Watch 2 is going to have a stainless steel build. The 42mm watch has a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display while the 46mm unit sports a bigger 1.39-inch display. The bigger variant also packs in a bigger battery requesting 14-days of battery life while the 42mm variant is said to offer seven-day battery life.

Honor Magic Watch 2 supports 15 goal-based fitness modes comprising 8 outdoor as well as 7 indoor sports, from outdoor modes such as running, hiking, cycling as well as triathlons to indoor pool swimming, free training and rowing machine and so on.

Honor Watch Magic 2 & Band 5i Price in India

Enabled by HUAWEI TruSeen, Honor MagicWatch 2 can keep an eye on the heart rate 24/7 as well as send an alert when it goes more or below normal levels.

This newly launching device is equipped with HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 technology that can accurately track and diagnose 6 common types of sleep disorders. It can also identify the stress level when the user is feeling tense and give suggested breathing exercises in order to help its user to get some peace of mind with the support of HUAWEI TruRelax technology.

The Honor MagicWatch 2 also let the Bluetooth calls on the go either through headphones or else with the built-in speaker as well as mic even when the user is up to 150m away from the phone.

Honor Band 5i Images Reviews

Talking about the Honor Band 5i, it comes with 0.96-inch (160×80 pixels) colored touchscreen TFT display with a capacitive home button for easy navigation. It features a 91mAh battery according to the company which claims to last about a week or 9 days, depending on usage.

The Honor wearable also claims to take 1.5 hours to fully charge. The band does not require an additional charger as well as you won’t have to travel all around with your charger. It is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 and more than that, or iOS 9.0 and above.

The Honor band 5i also comprises of sleep tracker, Exercise tracker with 10 fitness modes, along with that it has music playback controls. It can also measure SpO2 levels toghther with that it also has TruSeen 3.5 heart rate monitoring.