Honor Magic Watch 2 Launch in January 10 Price in India, Specification Features Images :- Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is all set up to launch the Honor Magic Watch 2 in India in coming days. This Chinese smartphone maker has sent out invites for the launch of its next wearable device in the nation.

Honor Magic Watch 2 Launch Date

The Honor India, through its recent tweet made the announcement that the Honor Magic Watch 2 is coming to India.

Talking about the launch date, the company is all set to launch the Honor Magic Watch 2 on January 10 at an event scheduled to be held in New Delhi. Furthermore, Honor has already launched this smartwatch globally last year in the month of November as the Honor Watch Magic 2, which was the successor of the Honor Watch Magic.

This smartwatch was launched in two variants a 44mm variant priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,300) and a 46mm variant priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,300). The company had also launched a Flax Brown version of the 46mm variant priced higher at CNT 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,300)

Honor Magic Watch 2 Specification Features

Together with the smart watch, Honor is also going to launch also launch a fitness band called Honor Band 5i on the same day.

In addition to that, Honor has partnered with e-commerce giant Amazon in order to sell its upcoming fitness devices, the company said in a statement.

Remarkably, Honor may possibly be changing the name of the smartwatch from Honor Watch Magic 2 to Honor Magic Watch 2. The company on the other hand had launched its predecessor, the Honor Watch Magic in India.

Honor Magic Watch 2 Price in India

The Honor Magic Watch 2 is going to have a stainless steel build. The 42mm watch has a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display while the 46mm unit sports a bigger 1.39-inch display. The bigger variant also packs in a bigger battery requesting 14-days of battery life while the 42mm variant is said to offer seven-day battery life.

In the meantime, Honor hasn’t revealed any specific launch date for the Honor Magic Watch 2 yet but we are expecting it to be launch together with the Honor 9X.